Growing with UP

Addressing the UP Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Uttar Pradesh is driving the growth of “New India”. He told the investors: “Don’t forget that the state where you are today has a population of nearly 25 crore… More than any country in the world, there is more power in Uttar Pradesh alone. Just like India, a very important, aspirational society is waiting for you in Uttar Pradesh.” He argued that India’s most populous state, which in the past has been viewed as a laggard in growth and categorised among the “BIMARU” states, has been witnessing “holistic development” over the past five years. The PM buttressed his argument by citing a boost to infrastructure such as roads, availability of electricity, improved law and order, better governance reflected in improved ease of doing business ranking etc. among other metrics. In essence, both the PM and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are making a concerted effort to not only improve UP’s growth trajectory but also leverage the state’s massive, albeit untapped, potential as an engine of growth for India.

This is a welcome move. Despite being the most populous state in the country by a huge margin, UP’s net state domestic product (in nominal terms) as of 2020-21 pegged it as the fifth-largest economy within India. The story becomes considerably much worse in per capita income levels where UP has been sliding down, as its population increased without commensurate increase in economic growth. Since the early 1990s when India embraced economic reforms, several states, which were smaller in terms of overall economic size such as Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have overtaken UP. This happened for two reasons. One, each of these states improved their governance and focussed on their own growth models. Two, UP struggled to enunciate a clear road map and remained plagued by inefficient and often corrupt administration. For instance, UP has several centres of excellence in handicrafts and small-scale manufacturing. But lack of proper branding and correct incentives have meant that many centres that could have become leading industrial hubs never did.

The BJP government in UP has not only built on the push towards infrastructure that was started by the Samajwadi Party (2012-2017) but also unveiled a plan to market local produce. The One District One Product scheme, which was unveiled in 2018, is an example. However, these are still early days to say whether the new strategy is working or not. Structural transformation of the sort that UP is hoping to achieve requires much more than announcements and plans. The key lies in efficient and effective implementation and that too over decades.