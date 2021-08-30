August 30, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Uncertainty On DA

The government wants half the additional dearness allowance for its employees impounded for a period of one year. This is believed to have been spelt out by the government at a meeting of the representatives of the national council of the joint consultative committee held on August 29. Cabinet Secretary, Krishnaswamy Rao Saheb, who presided, is believed to have said that the impounding should apply to the two instalments of DA already due — April and June. The reasons assigned were runaway inflation and the need to check money circulation and the difficult ways and means position of the government. It is believed that employees are ready for a portion of the additional DA to be impounded if they are adequately compensated in house rent allowance and city compensation allowance.

Cong (I) Rout

The rout of the Congress (I) in the crucial elections to the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada municipal corporations in Andhra Pradesh has shocked the party high command. The Chief Minister T Anjiah is expected in Delhi on August 30 when he will explain the reasons for the party’s bad showing to the high command. It is likely that the high command will depute one of the general secretaries to Andhra Pradesh for on-the-spot assessment of the party’s image in the light of the poll results.

Mizoram Pact

The Centre has decided to conclude most of the demands made by the Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Laldenga. The underground MNF and the Centre had reached a pact about two years ago under which the MNF had given an undertaking to stop all hostile activities to pave the way for negotiations for solving the Mizo problem. Despite this, the MNF continued to participate in illegitimate activities.

M O Mathai Dead

M O Mathai, special assistant to first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, whose books on the Nehru Gandhi family set off a public debate has died. He was 72 and a bachelor.