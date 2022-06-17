scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Life, not-life

Google engineer’s claim that LaMDA is sentient AI touches off questions about humanity’s relationship with machines

By: Editorial |
June 17, 2022 3:32:28 am
Artificial Intelligence, Mary Shelley, Viktor Frankenstein, Google engineer Blake Lemoine, religious beliefs, LaMDA, Indian express, Opinion, Editorial, Current AffairsVery simply put, most experts within and outside Google assert that the software can merely mimic human interactions and consciousness through a machine learning algorithm that relies on millions of interactions.

Viktor Frankenstein’s monster could just as easily have been his friend. The creature from Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel wanted more than anything to be accepted, to have a companion. And he continues to be the archetype — of both dreams and nightmares — for our conceptions of artificial sentience, and problems with technology that blur the line between life and not-life.

Is the now-suspended Google engineer Blake Lemoine’s claim — informed by his self-confessed “religious beliefs” — that the advanced AI chatbot LaMDA has (self) consciousness, tenable? The consensus in the aftermath of his revelations appears to be that it is not. Very simply put, most experts within and outside Google assert that the software can merely mimic human interactions and consciousness through a machine learning algorithm that relies on millions of interactions. Yet, according to Lemoine, LaMDA gave reasons for how it felt, even talking of emotions that are indescribable. This begs the question: When does personhood occur? A toddler may just copy behaviours, without reasoning, as she learns. Couldn’t LaMDA be that phase, after language first makes an appearance and before meta-reasoning is achieved, for sentient AI? Given how little is known, still, about the emergence of consciousness and sentience, a little open-mindedness is perhaps in order.

For the lonely, the rise of artificial intelligence can be a balm. For the biological conservative, wedded to the prevalent idea of community and society, the rise of self-conscious machines is the manifestation of Frankenstein’s monster. While LaMDA is unlikely to be a person, an artificial person is certainly on the way, according to experts, whether five, 15 or 50 years from now. It might be a good idea to treat the almost-sentient machines well until then.

