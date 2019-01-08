Frames of change

A YEAR after MeToo, razzle and dazzle returned to the Golden Globes on Sunday. Politics was largely absent from both the red carpet and stage, with the worst barb reserved for that old punching bag, former US vice-president Dick Cheney, whom winner Christian Bale compared to Satan. But as Washington remains deadlocked over Donald Trump’s desire to give himself a border wall, there may have been a message for the US President, after all. The night that packed many surprises — and none bigger than the shutout of A Star is Born’ (retelling a story Hollywood is quite partial to) — was consistent in its celebration of diversity.

Best Director for Motion Picture? Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón. Best Foreign Language film? Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical film Roma, about a class of people marginalised even within Mexico. Best actor? Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek. Best film? Bohemian Rhapsody, on an Indian Parsi immigrant conquering rock. Best supporting actress? Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk, about an African-American woman fighting for her wrongly charged lover. Best supporting actor? Mahershala Ali for Green Book, where he plays a Black pianist in segregation-era South. Best actress in a TV drama? Korean-American Sandra Oh for Killing Eve. Oh, who also co-hosted the Globes, celebrated this “moment of change”, while going on to thank her parents in Korean.

Setting off the awards season, the Golden Globes did break many hearts. The loudest wails were reserved for A Star is Born, which was expected by many to mark another high for both its director Bradley Cooper and debutante Lady Gaga. The Globes picked Cuarón and veteran Glenn Close, instead, who, accepting the nod for her role as The Wife, got the loudest cheers for speaking up for women expected to sublimate themselves to their men. But the biggest winner was the elephant in the room, which picked trophies across big screen and TV, and is looking at a home run with Roma: Netflix.