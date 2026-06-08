The Indian economy grew at a healthy pace in the fourth quarter (January-March) of the last financial year (2025-26), despite the conflict in West Asia that had begun to cause widespread disruptions to global energy markets and trade towards the end of the quarter. GDP growth has been pegged at 7.8 per cent for the quarter by the National Statistics Office, driven by a buoyant services sector. This takes growth for the full year to 7.7 per cent — the highest in the last three years. However, at 8.9 per cent, nominal growth was the lowest. It was also significantly lower than the 10.1 per cent assumed in the Union budget.

The disaggregated data shows that the services sector grew at almost 10 per cent in the fourth quarter, with both segments — trade, hotels, transport, and communication and financial, real estate, IT and professional services — growing at a fairly healthy clip. Agriculture continued to hold up, while manufacturing growth slowed down. On the other hand, both private consumption and investment stayed steady. Growth over the full year — a period marked by tremendous uncertainty on the external front owing to Donald Trump’s tariff policies — is likely to have been supported by both fiscal and monetary policy. Measures such as the rationalisation of GST rates and low interest rates would have provided support to economic activities.