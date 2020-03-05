Like Kiran Passi

Kiran Passi chose a government district hospital in Godda, where she is the deputy district commissioner, to deliver her second child. Kiran Passi chose a government district hospital in Godda, where she is the deputy district commissioner, to deliver her second child.

Public hospitals in India usually draw attention for the wrong reasons. Understaffed and under-equipped primary health centres and district hospitals are often seen as the bane of the country’s healthcare system. Development studies literature is replete with examples of people being pushed down the poverty line by episodes of serious illness. Public healthcare facilities are shunned by those who can afford to consult private hospitals. Recently, an IAS official in Jharkhand may have taken a small step in changing attitudes towards the government-run medical system. Kiran Passi chose a government district hospital in Godda, where she is the deputy district commissioner, to deliver her second child. Passi, who has reportedly acquired a reputation for taking steps to improve Godda’s healthcare facilities, had a C-section delivery at the hospital on Sunday. It was a conscious decision, not an emergency.

History tells us that the middle class has not always, or everywhere, left healthcare, education and public transport to the market. The great American Middle Class, for example, was founded on a robust public education system. Till well into the 1970s, the economically-secure section of the American society exercised its political clout to demand better schools and universities. In several parts of India, too, till the mid-1990s, several government-run schools, especially the Kendriya Vidyalayas, had a reputation for academic excellence. Since the beginning of this century, a number of education extension programmes of the government, including the Right to Education Act 2009, have resulted in an appreciable increase in school enrollment. But by and large, the government-run education system has been abandoned by those who can afford alternatives. This, many experts contend, is both a reason and fallout of the decline of the country’s public schools. Crumbling infrastructure, teacher absenteeism and poor learning outcomes do not invite middle-class outrage even as academics and development studies experts bemoan the abysmal state of the country’s public education system.

There is one government doctor for more than 10,000 people in India, one hospital bed for 2,046 people and one government hospital for more than 90,000 people. Private medical institutes sometimes invite loud criticism — especially when they are accused of medical negligence. But the middle-class rarely tries to make itself heard in conversations on improving the quality of government-run hospitals — an omission that distances itself from the poor. Passi’s decision will not change matters widely or overnight. But it is a small but important reminder to the middle class of the need to affirm its stakes in the country’s public healthcare system.

