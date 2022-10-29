God as currency: A strategy fraught with risk

At first look, and some would aver, at second look too, Arvind Kejriwal’s latest intervention invokes the theatre of the absurd. The Delhi chief minister and AAP chief has, in a letter, requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include pictures of Hindu gods, Lakshmi and Ganesh, on currency notes, for the sake of the nation’s economic prosperity. In his leap of faith in favour of divine intervention, Kejriwal looks like an actor who is letting his performance become his caricature. After all, the AAP’s meteoric rise in successive elections in Delhi and more recently in Punjab has been on the back of its promise of change from a discredited status quo. It has loudly projected itself as a political alternative, a harbinger of change. But here it is now, wearing its religiosity on its sleeve like the BJP, speaking lines that might have been written by the BJP too. And yet, look again at the AAP’s recent moves and you might also see an actor struggling to carve out space for itself on a narrowing stage. At a time when the dominant player has successfully set a trap for its Opposition — you are with “Hindus” or against them — Kejriwal’s party is trying to weave its way around and up, without falling into it.