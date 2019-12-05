Go to Kailaasa

For some time now, asking questions, belonging to certain religions or believing in particular ideologies has been met with a summary response: Go to Pakistan! For some time now, asking questions, belonging to certain religions or believing in particular ideologies has been met with a summary response: Go to Pakistan!

Nithyananda, accused of rape and child abduction, declared a fugitive from the Indian justice system, is a man of great ambition. The garden-variety yogi/swami/sadhvi has, in the recent past, been content to win an election, act as a court-appointed mediator or be minister. Not so, Nithyananda. After capturing the national, and international, imagination with his attempt on YouTube to disprove the Theory of General Relativity and claims to have developed a software to teach cattle Tamil and Sanskrit, the Swami has laid claim to being the saffron-clad Supremo of Kailaasa — the “Hindu Rashtra” utopia he claims to have founded.

The location of the “greatest Hindu nation”, as of now, remains unconfirmed. But according to Kailaasa.org, which also contains details of “the untold Hindu holocaust” and “Science of Third-Eye”, the utopia can be called home by all “persecuted and aspiring Hindus”. Once there, they can take advantage of the “Gurukul education system” and “temple-based lifestyle”. The ‘country’ already claims to have a flag, government and university. Of course, those most excited by the prospects Kailaasa offers are unlikely to identify themselves as “persecuted Hindus”.

For some time now, asking questions, belonging to certain religions or believing in particular ideologies has been met with a summary response: Go to Pakistan! Thus far, there was no retort to this offensive direction — those who view India as a punyabhoomi and pitrabhoomi, not a secular nation-state, seemed to have nowhere special to aspire to. Now, in the gentlest of tones, it may be suggested that if you believe mythology is history and peacocks defy laws of biology, immigration to Kailaasa is an option to consider.

