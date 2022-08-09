Glitch in small satellite vehicle is a setback for ISRO. But agency’s past record offers hope

Updated: August 9, 2022 5:01:06 am
At about 9 am on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV-DI, had taken off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. However, after doing everything right on its maiden flight, the launcher faltered at the last step by placing the satellites it was carrying in the wrong orbit. The snag is a setback to ISRO’s attempt to showcase its capacity in a field of research that’s rapidly changing the face of space technology — the miniaturisation of satellites has enabled the entry of small players in an industry once dominated by large enterprises and state agencies like NASA. The SSLV-DI was touted as a competition to small satellite launchers developed by US-based private companies such as SpaceX and Rocket Lab.
Small satellites — weighing between 5 and 1,000 kg — can be assembled at a fraction of the cost of regular satellites. They can be put together as swiftly as 72 hours by substantially smaller teams. The global small sat market is expected to grow four times, to $13 billion, by 2030 with small businesses, government agencies, universities, even individual laboratories, entering the fray — in fact, SSLV-DI was carrying an 8-kg satellite made by 750 school girls to celebrate 75 years of the country’s independence. These satellites have utilities in fields as diverse as earth sciences, surveillance, telephony, healthcare, energy and smart power grids. But in most parts of the world, these satellites have to rely on rockets designed for bigger satellites. The constraints of such piggyback rides are beginning to show. In a good year, ISRO launches about five or six satellites. Compare that to the 143 small sats launched by a SpaceX rocket last year. The SSLV programme is expected to drastically increase ISRO’s launch rate. It’s also a lucrative business opportunity for the space research organisation.
Rocket launches have not always been smooth sailing for ISRO. The agency took seven years to perfect the ASLV (augmented satellite launch vehicle). Its third generation PSLV (polar satellite launch vehicle) had a difficult debut in 1993, but the snag was resolved in less than a year. The PSLV suffered another partial failure in 1995, which too was swiftly addressed. This ability to correct mistakes offers hope after Sunday’s disappointment. But given the competition from commercial players and the dynamic nature of the market, research on SSLVs will have to be conducted on far shorter timelines compared to ISRO’s earlier endeavours. The space agency’s work will be keenly watched.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Neck cut by manjha, MBA aspirant saved by good Samaritan
Ambani pegs green energy biz to outshine other Reliance units
Bharti Airtel net profit down 20% sequentially
For Har Ghar Tiranga, BMC begins outreach to 50 lakh households
In 12 months, airlines see 478 snags due to malfunctioning of components
Maharashtra Cabinet nod likely today for hike in cost of Metro 3 project
Electricity Amendment Bill faces Opposition protests, sent to House panel
Supreme Court notice to Maharashtra govt, Pawar on appeal against Lavasa hill city
Thackeray faction seeks four weeks from EC to submit papers supporting claims
Doppler radar remains defunct; forecast not impacted: Meteorological dept
IMD issues red alert; city sees only light rain
Horoscope Today, August 9, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction