scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Glitch in small satellite vehicle is a setback for ISRO. But agency’s past record offers hope

The SSLV-DI was touted as a competition to small satellite launchers developed by US-based private companies such as SpaceX and Rocket Lab.

By: Editorial |
Updated: August 9, 2022 5:01:06 am
Small satellites — weighing between 5 and 1,000 kg — can be assembled at a fraction of the cost of regular satellites.

At about 9 am on Sunday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, SSLV-DI, had taken off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. However, after doing everything right on its maiden flight, the launcher faltered at the last step by placing the satellites it was carrying in the wrong orbit. The snag is a setback to ISRO’s attempt to showcase its capacity in a field of research that’s rapidly changing the face of space technology — the miniaturisation of satellites has enabled the entry of small players in an industry once dominated by large enterprises and state agencies like NASA. The SSLV-DI was touted as a competition to small satellite launchers developed by US-based private companies such as SpaceX and Rocket Lab.

Small satellites — weighing between 5 and 1,000 kg — can be assembled at a fraction of the cost of regular satellites. They can be put together as swiftly as 72 hours by substantially smaller teams. The global small sat market is expected to grow four times, to $13 billion, by 2030 with small businesses, government agencies, universities, even individual laboratories, entering the fray — in fact, SSLV-DI was carrying an 8-kg satellite made by 750 school girls to celebrate 75 years of the country’s independence. These satellites have utilities in fields as diverse as earth sciences, surveillance, telephony, healthcare, energy and smart power grids. But in most parts of the world, these satellites have to rely on rockets designed for bigger satellites. The constraints of such piggyback rides are beginning to show. In a good year, ISRO launches about five or six satellites. Compare that to the 143 small sats launched by a SpaceX rocket last year. The SSLV programme is expected to drastically increase ISRO’s launch rate. It’s also a lucrative business opportunity for the space research organisation.

Rocket launches have not always been smooth sailing for ISRO. The agency took seven years to perfect the ASLV (augmented satellite launch vehicle). Its third generation PSLV (polar satellite launch vehicle) had a difficult debut in 1993, but the snag was resolved in less than a year. The PSLV suffered another partial failure in 1995, which too was swiftly addressed. This ability to correct mistakes offers hope after Sunday’s disappointment. But given the competition from commercial players and the dynamic nature of the market, research on SSLVs will have to be conducted on far shorter timelines compared to ISRO’s earlier endeavours. The space agency’s work will be keenly watched.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 04:52:27 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement