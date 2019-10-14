In his company

If national societies were brands, “diversity” would certainly be the buzzword for India. But so would hierarchy and inequality. The CS Gender 3000 report, released last week by the Credit Suisse Research Institute, is yet another pointer to the woeful lack of equal or even adequate representation of women in the upper echelons of corporate India. According to the report, India’s female representation on corporate boards has increased by 4.3 percentage points over the past five years to 15.2 per cent this year. But this growth is well below the global average of over 20 per cent. India also has the third-lowest rank in the Asia Pacific region with regard to female chief executive officer representation (2 per cent), as well as the second-lowest rank for female chief financial officer representation at just 1 per cent.

The Credit Suisse report merely confirms what has long been known anecdotally: Apart from a few high-profile corporate leaders, by and large, the upper echelons and even senior management positions in the private sector continue to be dominated by men. In fact, at the time of intake, there is far greater gender parity, but the number of women reduces exponentially as we move higher on the pyramid of corporate hierarchy. The report, which surveyed 3,000 companies across 56 countries, also found that, globally, the number of women in leadership has doubled — a fact that makes India’s poor performance all the more stark. The countries that lead the table — Norway, France, Sweden and Italy, for example — either have formal quotas or informal targets for gender parity in place. India’s private sector, though, has long resisted government-imposed quotas for affirmative action.

Since Independence, various attempts have been made to resolve the contradiction between India’s diversity and its inequality, from reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, to the 25 per cent quota for students from economically weaker sections in private schools. The private sector’s resistance to legislation that circumscribes it in matters of hiring and promotion is understandable. Yet, there can be no case for the continuing glass ceiling that women, as well as other marginalised social groups, face, at different levels and in several arenas. Given that the private sector — formal and informal — accounts for over 95 per cent of the labour force, corporate leaders and boards must seriously consider institutionalised mechanisms to ensure diversity and equality. Any case for government regulation is best stymied by proactive action from companies themselves. And, in an era that values innovation and new perspectives in business more than ever before, keeping half the population from roles that could allow them to change the nature of India Inc can only be counterproductive in the long run.