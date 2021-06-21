June 21, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Repoll in Garhwal

The Election Commissioner has cancelled the election to Garhwal parliamentary constituency as he said that police from Haryana and other states had been posted there without his approval. He has ordered a repoll in the entire constituency before September 30. Fresh nominations will not have to be filed. He came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh government which he said had adopted a position of non-cooperation with the EC. The Democratic Socialist Front candidate H N Bahuguna was contesting the seat against Chandar Mohan Singh Negi of the Congress (I). Bahuguna had alleged massive violation of poll codes by the Congress (I). The prime minister broke all conventions by campaigning for Negi, and five CMs of Congress (I)-ruled states also campaigned.

Tough deadline

The repoll in Garhwal could be delayed beyond September 30, the deadline set by the Election Commissioner. Since tension is still prevailing in the area following clashes on June 14 and the monsoon is around the corner, the polls could be postponed to October. Both the state government and the Home Ministry are reluctant to complete the repoll before September 30.

Apple does well

The Indian experimental communications satellite, Apple, performed satisfactorily in the elliptical orbit into which it was hurled from Kourou in French Guyana. Scientists at the Apple Mission Control Centre at Sriharikota have got ready to perform critical manouevres early on Monday to place it on a “geostationary position over Nagpur”. The manoeuvre involves firing the apogee motor. This has to be done when the satellite is at the apogee (maximum distance from earth) and is within the tracking range of the SHAR and Ahmedabad centres.

Assam talks

Talks on the complex issue of foreign nationals are expected to resume on June 29. This was indicated by Home Minister Zail Singh while speaking to a group of Urdu newspapers.