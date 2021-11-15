November 15, 1980, Forty Years Ago: Repoll Cancelled

The Chief Election Commissioner S L Shakdher ordered the cancellation of the repoll in the Garhwal parliamentary constituency, scheduled for November 22. The order came in the wake of the Uttar Pradesh government’s plea that it would not be in a position to hold and peaceful re-poll because of the strike by jail employees and other threatened agitations. While Shakdher said he was satisfied by the arguments put forward by the state government, the Opposition candidate H N Bahuguna said that the CEC had been led up the garden path. The Election Commission had failed its constitutional duty and succumbed to the pressure of the ruling party, he alleged. Leaders of the Opposition parties will meet President N Sanjiva Reddy to protest against the order.

Resignation In Kerala

M Gopala Menon, adviser to the Kerala governor has resigned. Menon, former Kerala chief secretary, had assumed charge as one of the three advisers to the Governor on November 5. But he never attended the secretariat. The resignation came after a wrangle over questions of seniority and allocation of portfolios to the three advisers. Menon wanted to be ranked senior to the other two advisers. He was also not happy with the departments allotted to him.

Tarapur Impasse

With three shipments of fuel from Tarapur overdue and no progress in the talks with Washington, India’s Atomic Chief H N Sethna and the External Affairs Secretary Eric Gonsalves told reporters, “We do not propose to divulge what we are going to report back to the government at this stage”. But Sethna said that India was ready to do with a mixed oxide of plutonium and natural uranium. Sethna said that Tarapur was operating at 80 per cent capacity. This would not be affected if there was a gradual switched to mixed oxide.