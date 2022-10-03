October 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Gandhi Jayanti

Thousands of people paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi all over the country on his 113th birth anniversary. Rallies, peace marches, exhibitions and film shows depicting the life and works of the Father of the Nation were organised by government, semi-government and voluntary organisations. The venue of the main function was Rajghat in the capital where the Vice-President M Hidayatullah, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, her cabinet colleagues, other political leaders were present.

Teheran blast

A bomb explosion in the centre of Teheran killed 60 people and injured several hundred. The bomb went off outside a five-storey hotel. Teheran Radio blamed what it called US mercenaries for the outrage.

Telegram abolished

Britain has abolished an honoured institution as being too expensive: the telegram. Used billions of times to say “I love you”, to convey sad news or to bring drama into detective novels, it gave way to the telephone or the telex message.

Lack of funds

The Planning Commission is in the midst of an agonising exercise to salvage the sixth five-year plan which is plagued with steep shortfalls in several sectors and mounting escalation of project costs. The cost escalation has upset the investment needs of most of the projects so much that the government is now left with no other option but to immediately find additional funds or allow them to spill over to the seventh plan.

Maruti-Suzuki

The preliminaries in connection with the production of a low-priced passenger car in the public sector were completed with the signing of a series of agreements between Maruti Udyog and Suzuki Motor Company.