Amid rapidly expanding concerns about Indians’ growing consumption of food high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, salt and unhealthy fats comes the FSSAI proposal to implement front-of-pack warnings in the form of red, hexagonal labels on packaged food. Sweetened beverages will carry a separate warning. The proposal comes weeks after the Supreme Court pulled up the apex food regulator for failing to move on warning labels. It is a welcome step towards addressing alarming levels of obesity, particularly among children — India now ranks second globally, after China, for the number of children who are overweight or living with obesity.

Given that eating behaviour is complex and influenced by a number of factors, including gender, economic wherewithal, awareness and faith-based restrictions, there has been scepticism about the effectiveness of food warnings. But there is also evidence that such interventions can change consumption patterns. For example, Chile witnessed a 24 per cent drop in sugary drink consumption after it introduced black octagonal warning labels on packages in 2016. Clarity and legibility are key; a previous FSSAI proposal to use a health star rating system was criticised as such stars are usually perceived as positive and warning labels bearing them have been associated with increased consumption of unhealthy foods.