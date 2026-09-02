Opinion On packaged foods in India, now a red label, and a long overdue warning
A red label may not, by itself, make people eat better, but it is a useful place to start if it makes it easier to tell healthy choices from harmful ones
Amid rapidly expanding concerns about Indians’ growing consumption of food high in sugar, refined carbohydrates, salt and unhealthy fats comes the FSSAI proposal to implement front-of-pack warnings in the form of red, hexagonal labels on packaged food. Sweetened beverages will carry a separate warning. The proposal comes weeks after the Supreme Court pulled up the apex food regulator for failing to move on warning labels. It is a welcome step towards addressing alarming levels of obesity, particularly among children — India now ranks second globally, after China, for the number of children who are overweight or living with obesity.
Given that eating behaviour is complex and influenced by a number of factors, including gender, economic wherewithal, awareness and faith-based restrictions, there has been scepticism about the effectiveness of food warnings. But there is also evidence that such interventions can change consumption patterns. For example, Chile witnessed a 24 per cent drop in sugary drink consumption after it introduced black octagonal warning labels on packages in 2016. Clarity and legibility are key; a previous FSSAI proposal to use a health star rating system was criticised as such stars are usually perceived as positive and warning labels bearing them have been associated with increased consumption of unhealthy foods.
The notification and timeline for implementation are still awaited. Experts have warned that the two-or-more-unhealthy ingredients threshold in the first of the intended two-phase implementation could leave out products that are high in just one unhealthy ingredient. There are concerns that the proposed font size may be too small to be effective. Warning labels, finally, can only be one part of a larger approach. Addressing the obesity epidemic — which exists alongside malnutrition — will require a broader public-health response that includes raising nutritional awareness, stronger regulation of junk food and nudges towards healthier lifestyles. A red label on a packet may not, by itself, make people eat better, but it is a useful place to start if it makes it easier to tell healthy choices from harmful ones.