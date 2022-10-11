From public flogging by policemen to hate speech by an MP, the rhetoric of hate is encouraged by impunity

At a “Virat Hindu Sabha” organised by, among others, a unit of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Delhi, BJP MP Parvesh Verma called for “sampoorna bahishkar” or total boycott of “these people”. He did not name the community to be boycotted. He didn’t need to. Listen in, and the other speakers in the same meeting — held reportedly to protest against the killing of a Hindu man in Sunder Nagri, with six men arrested, all Muslims — leave little to the imagination. In inflammatory speeches, were exhortations to violence and hate. Calls to “take action against jihadis” and disregard the law. “Agar aise log hamare mandiron… ko unglee dikhayein… (if these people point a finger at our temples)”, “… ek bhi madrasa aur ek bhi masjid nahin bachegi (your madrasa and mosque will not be spared)”. The hate speaks for itself. It indicts not just MP Verma, who has invited similar notoriety before. In the campaign for the Delhi assembly elections in January 2020, Verma’s provocative remarks against the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh had drawn the ire of the EC. The latest instance of unchecked hate speech points fingers, also, at seniors in his party and its government at the Centre. The silence at the top rings out loud. And enables the next public outburst of hate.