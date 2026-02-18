The EU’s top global warming advisory body, the European Scientific Advisory Board on Climate Change (ESABCC), has called on the bloc’s members to find ways to deal with rising temperatures. The agency’s advice to prepare for a temperature rise of about 2.8 degrees Celsius by 2100 is particularly sobering. For decades, Europe’s climate policy has focused on emissions reduction commitments. The advisory, issued on Tuesday, acknowledges that mitigation must be accompanied by measures to build resilience against the worst effects of a warming world. It is also a tacit recognition that the Paris Pact’s ambition of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels is increasingly out of reach.

Most studies identify Europe as the fastest-warming continent. Floods, lethal heatwaves and devastating forest fires almost every year of this decade are warnings that EU policymakers have to find ways to save lives and protect livelihoods. Their counterparts in India face similar challenges. Extreme weather events tend to mirror across continents in terms of intensity and unpredictability. That’s why ESABCC’s recommendations to embed climate resilience in initiatives across policy domains ring true for planners across the world.