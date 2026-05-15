Opinion From Delhi airport, the lost and found tale of a dog named Kaddu
Kaddu's story is about what animals do to the hard boundaries humans try to draw -- between the street and the house, the wild and the domestic. Kaddu belonged to no one. Yet, in the way that matters the most, she belonged to everyone
On the face of it, the story of Kaddu, the dog who disappeared from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport — allegedly removed by authorities after reports of aggressive behaviour — and was later found safe and eventually adopted into a permanent home, can be read as a feel-good tale. A beloved community animal, fed and looked after by a loose constellation of local animal lovers, gets a happy ending.
But there is another way to read Kaddu’s story. It is about what animals do to the hard boundaries humans try to draw — between the street and the house, the wild and the domestic. Kaddu belonged to no one. Yet, in the way that matters the most, she belonged to everyone who ever set down a bowl of water for her, reached out to pet her at Terminal 3 or arranged for her to be taken to the vet and vaccinated. The authorities may have seen her as a liability, but so many more saw her as a familiar figure of love.
Almost exactly a year ago, an order by the Delhi High Court, followed by interventions from the Supreme Court, bared deep divisions in public opinion about the best way to deal with stray dogs. But beyond the TV debates and the RWA WhatsApp group arguments, stories like Kaddu’s reveal a more layered truth. They are a reminder of a shared world. One airport stray’s story ended well. The story of Dholu — the other community dog removed from the airport premises — is still unresolved. But even in ending well, Kaddu’s story asks the same question that every stray animal asks simply by existing: Where, exactly, does the boundary run — and who gets to draw it?