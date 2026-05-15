On the face of it, the story of Kaddu, the dog who disappeared from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport — allegedly removed by authorities after reports of aggressive behaviour — and was later found safe and eventually adopted into a permanent home, can be read as a feel-good tale. A beloved community animal, fed and looked after by a loose constellation of local animal lovers, gets a happy ending.

But there is another way to read Kaddu’s story. It is about what animals do to the hard boundaries humans try to draw — between the street and the house, the wild and the domestic. Kaddu belonged to no one. Yet, in the way that matters the most, she belonged to everyone who ever set down a bowl of water for her, reached out to pet her at Terminal 3 or arranged for her to be taken to the vet and vaccinated. The authorities may have seen her as a liability, but so many more saw her as a familiar figure of love.