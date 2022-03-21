Friends with benefits

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to India was significant for multiple reasons. First, the choice to visit New Delhi for his first bilateral state visit since he assumed office in October last year highlights the importance of the relationship for Tokyo. The annual summit-level meeting between the countries could not occur over the last two years due to the pandemic and in 2019, the summit with then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — to be held in Guwahati — was cancelled due to protests regarding amendments to India’s citizenship law. Kishida’s visit comes at a time when the two countries are marking 70 years of bilateral ties. However, for much of that time, the relationship was not as close as it could have been. It acquired salience and depth in 2006, when Delhi and Tokyo formed a “Strategic and Global Partnership”. Since then, trade, military exercises and a consensus on a rules-based maritime order have seen the two countries draw closer together. Kishida’s visit marks both a re-affirmation of the close economic and strategic ties between the countries, as well as lays out the prospect of deepening the relationship in the wake of the current geopolitical ferment.

That the target of 3.5 trillion Japanese Yen (JPY) under the 2014 Investment Promotion Partnership has been met is impressive. The announcement that Japan will now invest 5 trillion JPY signals that Japanese companies and the government continue to see India as a viable investment destination. It also holds out the possibility for the second- and third-largest economies in Asia to effectively collaborate in the face of Chinese dominance. The investment will cover a wide range of activities, and effectively boost Japanese investments, skill Indian labour and build supply chains. The two countries have also committed to cooperation on digital security and green technologies. On the strategic front, too, the joint statement and briefings by officials from both sides indicates forward movement: The statement condemned Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks on Indian soil and both countries reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate to ensure “peace and stability” in Afghanistan. It is significant that despite the recent developments in Ukraine, Tokyo and New Delhi have managed to present a united front vis-a-vis China. While Kishida condemned the Russian attack, the Indian side called for peace and dialogue. This is in line with the two countries’ positions, and individual strategic needs — and that common interests outweigh the differences. India’s foreign secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, also confirmed that the two sides had discussed China’s aggressive stance in the Indo-Pacific as well as its encroachment on India’s land borders, and added that it could not be “business as usual” with Beijing until the stand-off in Ladakh is resolved peacefully. Given recent overtures by China, and the talk of a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Delhi’s stated commitment to the rules-based order will certainly provide comfort to Tokyo. It is this goodwill, enhanced by Kishida’s visit, that can be built upon for greater cooperation in the upcoming 2+2 ministerial conference.