May 11, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Mitterrand wins

The victory of the first left wing candidate in presidential elections in the Fifth Republic is being considered as much a victory of style as ideology.

In a dramatic upset, the Socialist Party chief, Francois Mitterrand won the French presidential elections defeating the incumbent candidate, Valery Giscard d’Estaing after a close, grueling race. The win appeared all the more sweeter, since it was Mitterrand’s third and final bid for presidency. In the last presidential elections, seven years ago, he was beaten by d’Estaing by 425,000 votes. But in the eyes of the 64-year old socialist, the win was inevitable. “Ideas mature as fruits and men,” he said. The victory of the first left wing candidate in presidential elections in the Fifth Republic is being considered as much a victory of style as ideology. Under pressure from d’Estaing that Mitterrand would lean on communists, the president-elect assured voters that he would try for gradual change.

Bihar Sharif riots

Union Home Minister Zail Singh has alleged that the RSS played a role in the Bihar Sharif riots. Some other parties had backed the rioting, he said. He, however, refrained from naming these parties. These parties, he said, were out to malign the government by creating such disturbances. The situation in Bihar Sharif was fast improving after action taken by the government, he said.

Vajpayee’s allegations

BJP President, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said people were again perturbed as they were on the eve of 1977 and 1980 elections. The two elections had proved fatal for the Congress and the Janata Party respectively. The country’s mood had changed to one of frustration under economic strain and the ruling party’s threat of invoking the National Security Act.

Dacoits strike in UP

Six police officers were killed in an encounter with dacoits in UP’s Mainpuri district. The gangs of Chhabi Ram and Anar Singh were involved in the encounter.