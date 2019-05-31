America stands for a lot more than freedom now. It stands for “freedom gas”. And you would be foolish to think this is just more hot air emanating from POTUS and his administration. A press release this week, from Trump’s Department of Energy (DoE), has re-labelled liquefied natural gas.

Mark W Menezes, the US undersecretary of energy, renamed LNG while announcing the DoE’s approval of increased exports of the natural gas produced by Freeport LNG, a gas production facility off the coast of Texas. The announcement also quoted the energy department’s assistant secretary for fossil energy as saying that the DoE is aiming for the “molecules of US freedom to be exported to the world”. This decision by the Trump Administration seems to sit nicely with Jacques Charles’s pioneering work. He said that the volume of a gas is proportional to its absolute temperature at constant pressure. The Trump presidency has indeed been under pressure. Naturally, the volume of rhetoric can only increase as “fake news media” ratchet up the temperature with multiple investigations. Earlier this month, the US energy secretary had informed an audience that “the US is again delivering a form of freedom to the European continent”, and that instead of “young American soldiers, it’s in the form of liquefied natural gas”.

This is the extension of a legacy. The White House cafeteria is said to have renamed French fries as “freedom fries” in 2009 when the French opposed the Iraq war. Wondering about the equivalent connect for freedom gas? China is the world’s largest source of natural gas demand growth globally now and the US is one of the biggest exporters of it. Freedom always has a price.