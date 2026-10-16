Street protests in France over the last few weeks paint a stark picture. In schools across the country, students — joined by teachers, parents, nurses and other sections of society — forced closures and clashed with the police. Their demands sound unexceptionable: Better infrastructure and teaching, updated curricula, and equality in the quality of education and access to universities. At least 7,000 protesters have been detained; many have been injured, including police officers. Six months ahead of the presidential election, the government has promised 3,000 additional substitute teachers, and education is one of the few government departments not facing funding cuts. Look closer, though, and a deeper crisis in the French political economy becomes apparent, one that the minority Emmanuel Macron government seems ill-equipped to resolve.

At 3.5 trillion euros (nearly 120 per cent of GDP), France’s debt is among the highest in Europe. Investors are offloading national bonds, which has raised the cost of borrowing. It is also a clear signal from the markets that the fiscal situation needs to be brought under control. A large part of the problem is demographic and structural. In education, in real terms, budgetary allocations have grown by 14 per cent over the last decade. However, much of that has gone to paying out pensions, often at the expense of teachers’ wages and infrastructure. In fact, pensions account for 13-15 per cent of the country’s GDP. In 2023, the government sought to raise the pension age to 64, but backed down after widespread protests.