The killing of four Indian seafarers in the Russia-Ukraine war is tragic. It also signals the erosion of long-standing norms, underpinned by international law, that are meant to protect civilian maritime commerce. The MV Golden Leo, struck by a Russian missile in an attack that killed 10 seafarers in all while departing a Ukrainian port, was not a military vessel but a merchant ship. New Delhi has summoned Russia’s chargé d’affaires and lodged a protest — rightly so, given the loss of Indian lives and India’s stake in the freedom and safety of commerce at sea. In the past few weeks, Indian seafarers, including three aboard the MT Settebello, have been among sailors killed in and around the Strait of Hormuz, as merchant shipping and civilian crews are increasingly caught in the line of fire.

The purpose of International Humanitarian Law is to shield non-combatants from the horrors of war. Repeated attacks on shipping suggest that these protections are being increasingly violated, especially when great-power interests are involved. Merchant vessels engaged in civilian commerce cannot lawfully be attacked unless they are being used for military purposes. The MV Golden Leo was reportedly carrying grain when it was struck. The global economy depends on maritime shipping and its continuance even amid conflict. Ukraine remains one of the world’s leading grain exporters, supplying markets across Europe, North Africa and Asia; disruptions across the Hormuz have already exposed the vulnerability of global energy supplies.