April 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Zail Singh’s claims

Home Minister Giani Zail Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the communal clashes in Amritsar had arisen out of a conspiracy aided and abetted by certain foreign powers. Declining to name the power, Singh who was responding to a call in attention motion raised by HS Surjeet of the CPM and several others alleged that the Dal Khalsa elements in Punjab were playing into the hands of foreign powers. He said that there were striking similarities in events leading to the incidents of communal violence in Moradabad, Allahabad and Amritsar. The best solution to the problems posed by the Dal Khalsa extremists was to ostracise them socially he said. He did not subscribe to the view that the challenge posed by the Dal Khala could be effectively countered by the use of force.

Ministers Quit

Five cabinet ministers, one deputy ministers and the chief parliamentary secretary of Haryana who were denied the Congress (I) ticket for the state assembly elections have resigned. The deputy labour minister R Lal Singh who did not resign after having been denied the ticket has been dismissed. The chief minister Bhajan Lal said that the resignations had been accepted by the governor.

Falkland Tense

With a total British blockade only 24 hours away around the Falklands, US intelligence reports say that the British have already landed a few commandos to prepare the ground for the invasion just as they did in South Georgia.

Indians In Pak jails

The Pakistan government has agreed to India’s suggestion that there should be consular access on a reciprocal basis to ensure a better deal for Indian nationals detained in jails in Pakistan.