September 19, 1978, Forty Years Ago: West Asia Agreement

After the transitional period, the future of the area will be determined in consultation with among others, the Palestinians. After the transitional period, the future of the area will be determined in consultation with among others, the Palestinians.

West Asia Agreement

US President Jimmy Carter, Egypt President Anwar Sadat and Israel Prime Minister Menachem Begin have achieved success beyond expectation at the Camp David summit. They signed documents at the White House which are expected to lead to full Israeli withdrawal from the Sinai, a peace treaty with Egypt and normal relations, including diplomatic relations, between Egypt and Israel and a framework for peace elsewhere on the basis of Resolution No 242 of the UN Security Council. Jordan is expected to join the peace process to work out a transitional five-year period for the West Bank and Gaza during which Palestinians will have full autonomy and Israeli troops will be confined to a few areas. After the transitional period, the future of the area will be determined in consultation with among others, the Palestinians.

Differences Surface

Cracks began to appear in the fragile structure of the West Asia peace as the Egyptian Foreign Minister Mohammed Kamel resigned and the Israeli PM differed with US officials about Israel’s right to set up new settlements on the West Bank. Reports of Kamel’s resignation were confirmed by American officials, who expressed the fear that it was an indication that Sadat could not sell the agreement to the Arab world.

Palestine Vows War

Enraged by the results of the Camp David West Asia summit, Palestinian guerillas vowed to escalate their war against Israel, while most of the Arab world appeared too stunned to comment. “Camp David proved nothing but a humiliating slap for the Arabs, a treacherous capitulation offered to the US and Israel as an easy gift. The traitor Sadat has sold all the sacred territories, the Palestinians, the Golan Heights and the dignity of Egypt in return for a handful of sand in the Sinai,” declared an editorial by Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency in Beirut.

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App