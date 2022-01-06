January 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Vajpayee’s Padyatra

Lok Dal President Charan Singh who had earlier turned down the BJP president’s offer for functional unity of the Opposition parties instead of the merger of the Lok Dal, Janata Party, Congress (S) and the BJP agreed to join Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his trip to Deoli for a padyatra from there to Sadhopur. People of Scheduled Caste communities were massacred at the two places. Singh changed his mind after a meeting with former BJP MP from Delhi, Kanwarlal Gupta.

NSA On Assam Leaders

The Assam situation took an intriguing turn on January 5 as the government released all the leaders of the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad arrested for defying prohibitory orders a day earlier. Five so-called hardliners continue to be held under NSA. These are the AASU general secretary Bharat Nath, chief of the AASU volunteer forces Joynath Sarma, executive members Gagan Dutta and Jatin Mali and Girin Barua president of the Jatiyatabadi Dal, a constituent of the AAGSP.

Deng Talks Peace

Chinese Communist Party Vice President Deng Xiaopeng said that the recent Sino-Indian talks on the border issue were useful and China had always desired friendship with neighbours on the basis of the five principles of peaceful coexistence. He said he was not opposed to the Soviet initiative on disarmament but said that the two superpowers must be prepared to renounce hegemony.

Beggars’ Unity

All the beggars of the world should unite, is the call given by beggars in Jaipur who have formed a Beggers’ Federation. However, the body is facing trouble in finding an office as nobody is ready to rent their premises to it.