March 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Ustinov’s Visit

The chief of the army staff General V K Krishna Rao is believed to have postponed indefinitely his visit to France in view of the next visit by Soviet Defence Minister Marshall Dmitri Ustinov who is arriving in Delhi on March 15. Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshall Dilbagh Singh is cutting short his current visit to Britain by a couple of days to be available in time for the Soviet Defence Minister’s visit. General Rao will meet Dmitri Ustinov on the evening of March 15. Ustinov is not only the head of the massive Soviet defence machinery, he is also one of the most senior party leaders and a member of the politburo, who despite his 70 years is considered among the potential successors of President Brezhnev.

After Indira

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has hinted that the “interference and pressure” from “outside” could complicate the process of succession after her. To a question, “What after Indira,” Mrs Gandhi replied that “our people are very sound of heart and mind and I have no doubt that things will continue to be managed but the only difficulty will be when there is interference from outside”. She recalled how Lal Bahadur Shastri took over after the demise of her father falsifying prophets of doom.

AIIMS Surgeons Quit

Two top heart surgeons have resigned from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences because of what they feel is a baseless and malicious attack on them by politicians. N Gopinath and Venugopal said that neither the institute nor the government defended them against the attack by Lok Dal MP, Ram Vilas Paswan who said that the AIIMS’ cardiothoracic department was headed by people who are either blind or epileptic. He said that the poor got a raw deal from the department.