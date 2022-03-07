March 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Uproar In House

The Budget Session of the West Bengal assembly had a boisterous start marked by walkouts and noisy scenes throughout the brief sitting. The main business before the session is the vote-on-accounts for the period from April 1 to June 21, when the term of the present government expires. The walk outs were prompted by the address delivered by the governor B D Pande. The small SUCI group left the house in criticism of the state government’s policies on education and language. When the house convened after the recess, the Congress members walked out. The Congress (I) leader described governor B D Pande’s speech as an election manifesto.

Bad Weather

The Union agriculture minister’s hopes of a bumper wheat harvest will be threatened if the bad weather does not clear. Reports do not indicate countrywide losses but damage to the wheat crop has been reported in some states, particularly Punjab and Haryana. About 200 villages in Haryana are believed to have been affected by hailstorm.

Lok Dal Crisis

The Lok Dal general secretary Madhu Limaye is believed to have quit the party post pushing the crisis-ridden party to the brink of disintegration on the eve of its national executive meeting. It’s also believed that Limaye will stay away from the meeting. Karpoori Thakur and George Fernandes may also follow him.

Simla Building Fire

Yet another historic building of Simla, the Kennedy Cottage, was gutted. The oldest building in the summer capital during the British rule housed the state electricity board, the Forest Survey of India, the CPWD’s electrical wing, statistical department, home guards and the office of an insurance company. The losses amounted to well above Rs 1 crore, besides valuable documents.