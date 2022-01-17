January 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Trade union strike

Union Labour Minister Bhagwat Jha Azad has appealed to workers to desist from striking on January 19. Addressing his first press conference, Azad said he was trying to contact trade union leaders for a fresh round of talks on all pending issues, including the demands for which the strike was called for. The minister said that the government did not want a confrontation with the workers. He said the government was prepared to discuss all issues on the table and there was no need to stop the wheels of production at a time when production in farms and factories had started to pick up. Referring to the Essential Services Maintenance Act, Azad said that the Prime Minister has clarified that it will only be an enabling measure to be used in an emergency.

The Congress (I) leadership in Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal may be compelled to follow West Bengal in asking for early polls. The assembly elections in both these states are due in June. But West Bengal’s decision to go to early polls has forced the Congress leaders to consider whether they should also go to the polls in these two states. The Congress (I) has so far not made any serious objection to West Bengal’s demands.

Assam talks

Tripartite talks on the issue of foreigners in Assam is scheduled to begin on January 18. The leaders of the All Assam Students Union and the All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad are expected to arrive in the capital on January 17. For the first time, Opposition leaders will be involved in the negotiations.

Delhi hotel theft

Two foreigners have complained with the police of $ 10,000 in cash being stolen from a five star hotel in the capital. The complainants are citizens of Brazil.