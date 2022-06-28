June 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: The Israeli invasion

“The Israeli defence forces are continuing their war against the terrorists and have not yet used all their might,” the leaflets said. “Use the cease-fire to save your life,” the Arabic-language leaflets told Beirut residents.

Israel’s invasion army warned the people of Beirut to use the two-day-old cease-fire to get out of the city. In leaflets dropped over the encircled capital, the Israeli army said its war against the Palestinians was not yet over. “The Israeli defence forces are continuing their war against the terrorists and have not yet used all their might,” the leaflets said. “Use the cease-fire to save your life,” the Arabic-language leaflets told Beirut residents. In response, the PLO vowed in a broadcast over its Voice of Palestine radio station to “fight to defend Beirut… and exact a heavy, very heavy price from the enemy for any attempt to storm the city.”