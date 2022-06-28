June 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: The Israeli invasion

June 28, 2022 3:51:59 am
Israel’s invasion army warned the people of Beirut to use the two-day-old cease-fire to get out of the city. In leaflets dropped over the encircled capital, the Israeli army said its war against the Palestinians was not yet over. “The Israeli defence forces are continuing their war against the terrorists and have not yet used all their might,” the leaflets said. “Use the cease-fire to save your life,” the Arabic-language leaflets told Beirut residents. In response, the PLO vowed in a broadcast over its Voice of Palestine radio station to “fight to defend Beirut… and exact a heavy, very heavy price from the enemy for any attempt to storm the city.”
Pakistan buys arms
Pakistan has sent high-power military teams to the United States, Britain, West Germany and Italy to acquire sophisticated electronic countermeasures equipment to further increase the offensive capabilities of its armed forces. Under a recently signed contract, Pakistan has started receiving highly sophisticated low-level mobile radars and other communication equipment from a West European country. Pakistan has also concluded an agreement with the United States for the supply of automatic data handling equipment. A major portion of this new ware equipment is now being flown into Pakistan. According to military experts in New Delhi, Pakistan has also drawn up a very ambitious programme for modification of its air force.
Mizo guerrillas
In a most baffling turn of events, Mizo guerrillas have decided to stay clear of the security forces in their renewed campaign of terror. Instructions to their cadres are clear: “Security forces should in no way be touched unless it’s unavoidable”. Observers interpret this as a sign of both the insurgents’ weakness and cunning.
Best of Express Premium
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-