Thursday, June 23, 2022
June 24, 1982, Forty Years Ago: The Israeli Invasion

Israeli war-planes attacked Syrian positions in the mountains east of Beirut after renewed artillery exchanges shattered a cease-fire that lasted for less than 24 hours, the state television and radio reported.

By: Editorial |
June 24, 2022 3:34:27 am
Israeli war-planes attacked Syrian positions in the mountains east of Beirut after renewed artillery exchanges shattered a cease-fire that lasted for less than 24 hours, the state television and radio reported. The Israeli war-planes in action for the second day in a row, struck six different locations along a 14-kilometre stretch of the Syrian-held territory between Aley and Hammana near the vital Damascus highway eight to 22-km east of Beirut, the broadcasters said. The air raids touched off fires in the hillsides but there were no immediate reports of casualties, the radio and TV said.

Opposition Rally

The Lok Dal president, Charan Singh, the Congress (J) president, Jagjivan Ram, and other opposition leaders gave a call to the people to wage a relentless war to “save democracy” which they alleged was being “trampled” by the Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The leaders, however, appealed to the people not to violate prohibitory orders or get provoked while demonstrating when the new assembly meets here for the first time. The rally was organised by eight opposition parties of Haryana and the Akali Dal (Longowal) in protest against the installation of the Bhajan Lal Ministry a month ago. Charan Singh announced that very soon, opposition parties would evolve a programme which will show a new way to the country and save it from constitutional breakdown.

Argentina Faces Coup

The Army, defying Navy and Air Force opposition, took over the Argentine Government in an internal coup and appointed retired General Reynaldo Bignone to become the President of the country. General Bignone, 54, will take office on July 1, replacing former President Leopoldo Galtieri who resigned following Argentina’s defeat in the Falkland Islands war.

