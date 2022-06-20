June 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: The Israeli invasion

Israeli helicopter-borne troops landed on Dahrai-Qadib ridge in north Lebanon, 60 km north of Beirut, reliable Lebanese sources said. The landing area was near the road linking Tripoli, the major town in the area on the coast with the Bekaa plain in central Lebanon. There were no details of the size of the Israeli forces landing in a region currently under the control of the Syrians in the Arab deterrent force, or its immediate objectives. Israeli troops immediately outside Beirut, who arrived from the south, were reported observing a ceasefire there. But authoritative military forces in Tel Aviv immediately denied reports of an Israeli landing. Shortly after landing, Israeli troops reportedly occupied the police station near Cedar village.

Presidential polls

The Lok Dal president, Charan Singh, said the possibility of the “ex parte” election of the President could not be ruled out. He said that if the Opposition did not field a candidate against the Congress (I) nominee, it would not be a boycott of an election but an “ex parte election”. The Lok Dal leader refused to comment on the reply by Indira Gandhi to the joint letter of the Opposition. The meeting of the Opposition leaders has been fixed. Charan Singh hoped some decision would be taken by then. The Lok Dal leader admitted that the opposition was weak. The ruling party was exploiting this.

Boosting exports

Extension of tax benefits and creation of a separate export promotion council coupled with an aggressive marketing strategy are among a series of suggestions made by the Commerce Ministry task force to boost project exports. The report has suggested that Indian construction companies should be treated as industrial companies to be eligible for tax benefits.