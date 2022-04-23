April 23, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tax Relief

Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee announced a number of minor tax concessions amounting to Rs 15.73 crore in the Lok Sabha. Moving the Finance BUI, which gives effect to his taxation proposals contained in the 1932-83 budget, Mukherjee announced reliefs in direct taxes totaling Rs 11.23 crore and a number of concessions in indirect taxes which are aimed at reducing the burden on small manufacturers. The total taxation effort made by the Finance Minister while presenting his budget amounted to Rs 589.33 crore. Prominent among the concessions is the increase in exemption limit for those who avail of leave encashment and extension of excise duty concession scheme to small assemblers of cassette tapes, parts of pens and ball-point pens.

Rocket Theft

A court of Inquiry into the theft of some rockets belonging to the Air Force from a goods wagon and their subsequent appearance at the Bokaro steel plant and other places has been ordered by the Air Headquarters. Defence Minister R Venkataraman told the Lok Sabha. Members were, however, dissatisfied with Venkataraman’s statement that the rockets might have found their way to Bokaro because they were dumped in limestone wagons by the looters. It appears that those who looted the wagon containing the rockets were in search of valuables.

Chairman Again

China announced that a proposed new constitution would re-establish the post of state chairman or president, abolished during the Maoist cultural revolution. The official New China News Agency said the draft of the new constitution was put to a meeting of the standing committee of the National People’s Congress .