April 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Talks With China

A Chinese delegation would visit India within the next two months to continue the dialogue between the two countries, External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao told the Lok Sabha. While refuting Opposition criticism that India was dragging its feet on the matter, Rao said that both sides had a lot of homework to do before the next round of talks. “We are in touch with them, and we will continue to explore all possibilities to ensure that the dialogue fructifies,” he added. Winding up a two-day debate on grants for his ministry, Rao also referred to the India-Pakistan relationship and said that India wanted a no-war pact, which would reflect an abiding relationship between the two countries. But he also said that there was a history of no-war pacts and India did not want a repetition.