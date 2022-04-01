April 1, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Talks With China

April 1, 2022 3:27:13 am
A Chinese delegation would visit India within the next two months to continue the dialogue between the two countries, External Affairs Minister P V Narasimha Rao told the Lok Sabha. While refuting Opposition criticism that India was dragging its feet on the matter, Rao said that both sides had a lot of homework to do before the next round of talks. “We are in touch with them, and we will continue to explore all possibilities to ensure that the dialogue fructifies,” he added. Winding up a two-day debate on grants for his ministry, Rao also referred to the India-Pakistan relationship and said that India wanted a no-war pact, which would reflect an abiding relationship between the two countries. But he also said that there was a history of no-war pacts and India did not want a repetition.
Bengal Election
West Bengal is likely to go to the polls in the middle of May this year to elect a new legislative assembly. The Election Commission has sent a communication to the Left Front government suggesting a timetable for the elections. According to the Commission, it has asked the Jyoti Basu government if it was ready, and if it could make arrangements for adhering to the time-tables.
Press Body Criticised
Four members of the Press Commission are giving a dissenting note that amounts to a severe indictment of the commission for its majority report likely to be presented to the government next week. The dissenters, who are eminent journalists and experts, have alleged that the report sought to arm the government with powers that can cow down the press.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-