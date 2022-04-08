April 8, 1982, Forty Years Ago: State Polls

Elections will be held on May 19 for the assemblies of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Kerala and the Lok Sabha seat of Garhwal in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Election Commissioner announced the election programme said that it would be possible to constitute the assemblies by May 24. Elections could also be held in the assemblies of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka if they were dissolved by April 15, he said. The EC said that the commission was not holding elections in Assam . About the Garhwal repoll, the EC said he had no doubt that the state government will cooperate.

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has asked former Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay to stop his campaigns against his successor Babasaheb Bhosle. She made her position clear at a 15-minute meeting with Antulay in Delhi. A similar message was conveyed to Antulay by Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

Disaster In Mexico

All 10,000 inhabitants of Francisco Leon, a town in the Southern Mexican state of Chiapas are feared dead in the recent eruption of the Chichonal volcano. The town situated barely 5 km from the crater of the volcano was enveloped in a cloud of poisonous gases. The Mexican army is struggling to rescue more than 1,50,000 people threatened by the eruption.

Movie Hall Permits

The licensing wing of the Delhi police suspended the licenses of six major cinema halls in the capital: Regal, Plaza, Alankar, Chand, Sapna, and Delite. The action was taken following allegations that the number of seats in the lower sections was reduced depriving the public of cheap entertainment.