May 9, 1979, Forty Years Ago: Special Courts Bill

With the Lok Sabha’s passing the Special Courts Bill, the decks are virtually clear for the trial of Indira Gandhi and some of her Emergency associates. The Special Courts Bill as turned out by Parliament will be sent to the President for his assent early next week. It is certain that the government, to begin with, will set up by the month-end two or three special courts in Delhi for taking up some of the key cases involving Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and others who collaborated with them during the Emergency.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi would have been the beneficiary of a pay-off which did not come off because she went out of power. The minister of state for finance, Satish Agarwal, surprised the Rajya Sabha today with the disclosure of a deal on part of which Rs 8 lakh were be credited in a Hong Kong bank. The money was to be paid to Indira Gandhi. Ironically, a member of her own party, Kalp Nath Rai, provoked the minister to come out with the reply when he had pursued a question on the violation of forex regulations. Rai, however, was not satisfied with Agarwal’s reply. Rai insisted on a reply on the “secret deal” involving Indira Gandhi, and Agarwal prefaced his remarks by warning that what was to come would be “very uncomfortable” to the member.

India suggested at the fifth session of UNCTAD today a fresh round of tariff negotiations among developing countries. Expressing India’s willingness to make full contribution to promoting economic relations among developing countries, the commerce minister, Mohan Dharia, proposed that the negotiations be held on the basis of 50 per cent tariff concessions on selected products of interest to developing countries and having a substantial trade coverage on a mutually advantageous basis. Dharia said that preferences would also have to be extended to non-tariff sectors and new mechanisms devised for translating the improved access into additional trade flows.