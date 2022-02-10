February 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Snap polls

The Congress-I high command is thinking in terms of snap polls for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. In the normal course, the state is due to go for polls in February next year, along with Karnataka. However, the high command seems to favour early polls in both states along with West Bengal, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Kerala may also be clubbed if the high command feels the Karunakaran ministry will survive. Though the idea of early polls was considered, a decision was not taken by the high command as it was awaiting the decision of the Election Commission on the allegedly inflated voters’ list in West Bengal.

Kerala Speaker

Kerala Assembly Speaker A C Jose exercised his casting vote seven times to enable the Karunakaran Ministry in surviving its second trial of strength in the assembly on Tuesday. The ruling side and opposition were tied at 70 votes each when the motion of thanks to the governor’s address and the opposition’s amendments were put to a vote. The Speaker gave his casting vote on each occasion to the government, amidst shouts of “shame” by the opposition and the thumping of desks by members of the ruling parties, before the amendments were rejected. The motion of thanks was finally adopted and the House adjourned to meet again on March 25. The line-up was the same as on the previous occasion when the House rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the Government.

Dutt with Antulay

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay on Tuesday declared in Bombay that the Pratibha Pratisthan would continue to function “because of its laudable objectives to help creative artistes in all fields”. Talking to journalists, Antulay said that two more trustees — Daji Bhatavadekar, a well-known Marathi stage actor and Sunil Dutt, Bombay Sheriff — have been inducted into the trust.