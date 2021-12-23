December 23, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Sikh Leader’s Murder

A senior police officer said investigations are on to find out if the assailant Sohan Singh Sandhu who was killed by Santokh Singh’s bodyguard was alone or had some accomplices, “though his chances of his being there with accomplices were very remote”.

The .38 bore revolver used to gun down Santokh Singh, president of the Delhi Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee is missing, according to the police. The Delhi Police Commissioner P S Bhinder has ordered the crime branch to take over investigation of the case. A senior police officer said investigations are on to find out if the assailant Sohan Singh Sandhu who was killed by Santokh Singh’s bodyguard was alone or had some accomplices, “though his chances of his being there with accomplices were very remote”. Dhanna Singh, the bodyguard of the Jathedar, who was the only other eyewitness besides the driver and another companion said he heard shots being fired from other directions also. Dhanna Singh said that he fired in the air to “scare away people” as there was danger to his life after the Jathedar was shot.