December 25, 1981, Forty Years Ago: Shahi To Visit India

Pakistan president Zia-ul-Haq has announced that Foreign Minister Agha Shahi would visit India soon for “important consultations” which he hoped would lead to better understanding between the two countries. Pakistan was studying an Indian communication on a no-war pact offer handed over by ambassador Natwar Singh. While some aspects of the Indian response to Pakistan’s offer was positive, others needed clarification, General Zia said. Stating that Shahi had received an invitation from External Affairs Minister P Narasimha Rao to visit India for consultations, the Pakistani ruler said, “these consultations are important not only for Pakistan but also for the one billion people of the region”. General Zia said his country “wanted a tension-free atmosphere and friendly relations with all countries”.

UDF To Stake Claim

The Congress (I)-led United Democratic Front decided to approach the Kerala governor seeking to form a ministry on the “basis of the majority it enjoys in the state assembly”. This was announced by the Congress (I) leader K Karunakaran after a day long discussion with the front’s coordination committee. Asked how he could claim majority when he had the support of only 68 members including the rebel RSP MLA, Karunakaran said he was confident of the front’s majority.

Polish Stir Ends

Coal miners occupying two pits in Southern Poland in protest against martial law began ending their sit-in, Warsaw Radio reported. It said 700 men left the Ziemowit and Plast mines despite harassment by trade union activists. Several hundred men are below ground at the pits near Tyche in the Silesian coal mine.