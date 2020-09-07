Forty Years Ago, September 7, 1980: Assam Talks

While the day curfew was lifted in Aligarh, tension is building in Moradabad following incidents of stone throwing, stabbing and kidnapping.

The talks between Union Home Minister Zail Singh and the Assam agitation leaders will resume on September 17. Manipur Chief Minister Dorendra Singh who is mediating between the two sides said that the Centre will make a formal announcement to this effect soon. The first round of talks had got bogged down because the Assam leaders had insisted on preconditions before discussing the foreign nationals’ issue.

UP Violent Again

While the day curfew was lifted in Aligarh, tension is building in Moradabad following incidents of stone throwing, stabbing and kidnapping. According to news reports, one person was stabbed to death in Kotwali locality of Moradabad. Out of two persons kidnapped in Khooni Gali, the dead body of one was found in a well. An official spokesperson told reporters that 15 persons were arrested for brickbatting and 13 in the case of firing.

Sugar Is Risky

A curious situation has arisen on the sugar issue in Delhi. According to a wholesaler, retailers are refusing to lift the commodity and prefer to tell their customers that sugar isn’t available. The retailers are hesitant to deal with sugar in view of the formalities involved in selling it and out of fear that they may be prosecuted under the Essential Commodities Act. A shopkeeper who did not want to be named said that there were too many risks associated with selling sugar including the stipulation that the sale should be to a genuine person.

Wrong Call

The Ministry of Communications is bent upon buying the crossbar technology for telephones from Sweden at a cost of Rs 60 crore. A factory to manufacture crossbar lines will be set up in Rae Bareilly and is expected to be completed by 1986, by which time all such factories in the world would have closed down because the technology is antiquated.

