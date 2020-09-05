Forty Years Ago, September 5, 1980: Warning By Indira

Delhi LG Jagmohan today modified his stand on sugar distribution in the capital.

The second regional meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government opened with a warning by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, of a threat to the peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region because of the “frantically increasing pace of millitarisation in the Ocean”. “Even the Pacific hardly lives up to its name,” she said. The collusion of interests of powerful nations, argued the PM, has imperiled the stability and development in our vicinity. “When the strongest feel threatened, what can we say of the insecurity of countries like ours”. She called on the big powers which she had “great responsibilities” to turn away from the “pursuit of power which in any case is illusory and return to the negotiating table”.

Sugar Trouble

Delhi LG Jagmohan today modified his stand on sugar distribution in the capital. He said only 2 kg of sugar per ration card will be sold by government agencies at Rs 6.10 a kg. Yesterday, he had announced that unlimited amounts of sugar can be brought at that price from the Super Bazaar. When reporters mentioned that sugar was not available at a number of places, Jagmohan said that he had not received a single complaint to this effect. He, however, said that he will look into these complaints.

Missing Film

A major portion of a controversial film on the riots in Moradabad is missing. The portion pertains to a pig ambling through the streets of Moradabad a day after the riots. The TV crew which had accompanied Home Minister Zail Singh on his visit to the violence-affected area had shot 500 feet but showed only 140 feet. The rest of the film is untraceable. The official explanation is that “during editing and processing, a lot of the film has been lost; only the essential is retained”. Since the showing of the pig on TV evoked many angry protests, Minister of broadcasting V P Singh insisted on seeing the film. What was shown to him was a watered down version.

