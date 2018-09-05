Forty Years Ago, September 5, 1978: Floods In Delhi

The Indian Express’ front page (archives) The Indian Express’ front page (archives)

In view of the flood threat, people in Maharani Bagh, New Friends Colony, Jamia Milia and Okhla areas of Delhi have been advised to move out. Four bridges over the Yamuna — the old railway bridge across which both rail and traffic pass, the Wazirabad bridge, the bridge near the income-tax office and the one at Okhla – have been closed for traffic for 48 hours. In North Delhi, 30 villages have been flooded. A large section of the GT Road to Karnal is closed to traffic because of the waters entering there. Because of breaches at one or two places in the Shah Alam bund, the administration has warned residents of seven North Delhi colonies to move out to safer places tonight. Near the Ladakhi Budh Vihar, the river is lapping the rim of Ring Road.

Army For UP Rescue

The army has been called out in five districts of Uttar Pradesh — Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Saharanpur, Ghaziabad and Moradabad — for relief and rescue operations as unprecedented heavy rains have deluged vast areas and disrupted road and rail communications. Assistance of the Indian Air Force has been sought for aerial reconnaissance and airdropping of food stuffs in Meerut district, where large areas are deluged by the Hindon river. The Ganga has crossed the highest flood level of 1924. The death toll in the floods has now risen to 525 and the loss to crop and property is estimated around Rs 300 cores.

Focus On Billa

The police are now 100 per cent sure about Billa’s alleged involvement in the Delhi murders after the finger-prints traced in the car used for the commission of the crime were verified by experts. information about the finger-prints is said to have been conveyed to the Delhi Police. Even though the police appear to be certain, it is unclear how many people took part in the kidnapping.

