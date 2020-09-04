Forty Years Ago, September 4, 1980: Impasse On Assam

Total confusion seems to prevail in regard to the pricing policy for free sale sugar in Delhi.

The Assam issue is back to square one with the controversy reviving over the cut-off dates for detecting foreigners. The government favours 1971 while the Assam agitationists want 1951 as the cut-off date. A few weeks ago, the two sides favoured a formula which accepted 1951 as the cut-off year but did not disturb those who entered Assam between 1951 and 1961. There was even an agreement over the status of people who came after 1961. But the two sides are again drifting apart. Government sources make no secret of the fact that whatever is accepted in Assam will have to be duplicated for the Northeast region. Hence, their rooting for 1971, which will have less repercussions on the region.

Confusion Over Sugar

Total confusion seems to prevail in regard to the pricing policy for free sale sugar in Delhi. In spite of the assurances given by Lt Governor Jagmohan that open market sugar would be sold at Rs 6.10 a kg all over the city, sugar was not available at most shops and where it could be brought, the price ranged from Rs 11 to Rs 12. According to wholesalers, the government’s announcement that sugar will be available for Rs 6.10 a kg is playing havoc with the prices. They are apprehensive that prices may tumble and hence for the past three weeks have been lifting only the required quota and not storing any sugar. As against their storing capacity of 4,000 to 5,000 quintals, they have stored only 1,000 quintals.

Warning To Poland

In the severest Soviet commentary on the Polish workers’ settlement, Pravda warned the Polish Communist Party to regain control and warned of “possible consequences”. Observers say that the commentary could be a veiled message to Polish leaders, accusing them of granting too much to the dissidents.

