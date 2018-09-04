Forty Years Ago, September 4, 1978: Delhi floods threat

The Indian Express’ front page (Archive) The Indian Express’ front page (Archive)

The army has been called in to evacuate about 2 lakh people from 25 villages in Delhi, in anticipation of a flood of catastrophic proportions in the Yamuna river over the next four days. With the heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Yamuna, Paonta in Himachal Pradesh has recorded a level which is estimated to be 4 metres above the 1924 record level of 5.85 metres.

Bengal toll now 41

The flash floods ripping through West Bengal have claimed 41 lives and uprooted more than a million so far, according to official reports. The death toll in Midnapore district, which bore the brunt, rose to 29 with eight more deaths reported from Midnapore Sadar, Garbeta and Keshpur areas. Several areas were isolated and about 2,000 people are still missing.

UP floods: 490 dead

The incessant rains have caused several deaths, disrupted normal life and dislocated road and rail traffic in the western districts of UP, according to reports received at Lucknow. Twelve persons were killed and 50 injured in house collapses in Muzaffarnagar district. Relief and rescue operations have started and about 50,000 people have been evacuated. House collapseshave taken 20 lives in Dehra Dun district, where 120 villages have been flooded. The death toll in UP has mounted to 490.

New Pope

Pope John Paul I, clad in gold-trimmed robes and bearing a simple iron staff, officially began his reign as pontiff of 700 million Roman Catholics in a solemn rite stripped of much of its past pomp. Before a crowd estimated at 2,00,000 gathered in the vast sun-baked St Peter’s Square, including kings and queens, princes and presidents, the Pope was downing a simple wool pallium, as the shepherd of his flock, and received obeisance from his cardinals.

