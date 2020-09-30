Forty Years Ago, September 30, 1980: Iran dominates seas

The Indian Express front page, September 30, 1980

Iraq claimed new territorial gains in south-western Iran and Iran claimed a sweeping naval victory. Tehran Radio quoted Iran’s navy as saying it was in complete control of the Straits of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf’s outlet and adding that foreign commercial ships could proceed normally as long as they don’t head for Iraq’s ports. An Iranian military communique quoted by a Paris-based news agency spoke of a sea-borne raid by the Iranian coast guards on Iraqi oil storage facilities at Faw.

Iraq ready to talk

Iraq dispatched its Foreign Minister Saadoum Hammadeh to the United Nations to attend the UN General Assembly session and defend the Iraqi stand in the war with Iraq. It also informed the UN Secretary General Kurt Waldheim that it accepted the Security Council’s call last night for an end to fighting with Iran. Iraq has, however, not specified if its response was tide to conditions. Iraqi President Saddam Hussein said he was prepared to hold direct negotiations with Tehran to settle the dispute.

Pitching for Delhi

Iran’s roving ambassador Shams Ardakhani, who is touring several countries to put forth Iran’s point of view, flew into Delhi and met Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He said that as leader of the Non-Aligned Movement India has a role in protecting the territorial integrity of Iran, which, he alleged, has been violated by Iraq. He said Iran did not accept the offer of mediation by Pakistan President Zia-ul-Haq because no ground rules were laid.

On strike

Central government employees are observing a “one-day pay strike” on September 30 to demand bonus for all such employees. Their other demands include parity of pay with public sector employees, a hike in DA and an increase in house rent and city compensatory allowances.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.