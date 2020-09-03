Forty Years Ago, September 3, 1980: Peace Strategy

This is the front page of the Indian Express, forty years ago.

The high-powered Central team which visited Aligarh, Moradabad and Bareilly has outlined a three-point strategy to the Uttar Pradesh government to restore peace in the state. The Cabinet Secretary S S Grewal, the Home Secretary S M H Burney and the Chief of the Border Security Force Shravan Tandon discussed all aspects of the situation said that peace committees have been formed and peace marches have been undertaken in the troubled towns of Moradabad and Aligarh. The three-point strategy involves dealing firmly with unlawful and anti-social elements, launch a concerted drive to recover illegal arms and to enlist the cooperation of people at all levels. Chief Minister V P Singh admitted that the issue of illegal arms was a serious one and both the state and Centre were looking at ways to deal with it.

Dropsy In MP

The Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of mustard oil in Hoshangabad district following the outbreak of dropsy, a fatal disease caused by adulterated mustard oil. Although only three deaths have been reported, doctors fear the toll to be much higher because diagnosing the disease is difficult. There is no treatment for the disease so far. However, some patients have shown dramatic recovery when treated with heart disease medicine.

UN On Trade

A UN document has cautioned against the rise wave of protectionism in developing countries. The document is of particular significance to India which is trying to take advantage of technological skills and manpower resources to go in for exportable goods that can be produced at a low price. The UN paper notes that these protectionist measures could be directed against these items also.

