Forty Years Ago, September 3, 1978: Zia-Desai Meeting

Pakistan Chief Martial Law Administrator General Ziaul-Haq has said he had “good, friendly and very fruitful” talk with the Prime Minister Morarji Desai at Nairobi, Radio Pakistan reported. He said his 45-minute talk with Prime Minister

Desai was the “beginning of a dialogue at the highest level” and was more of an “exploratory nature”. Desai had told him that he and people of India were very keen not only to normalise relations with Pakistan but also improve them. General Zia said Desai had also told him that “strong and stable” Pakistan was not only in the interest of herself but for India as well.

Charan Singh’s Take

Former home minister Charan Singh, who is not attending the meeting of the national executive of the Janata Party in Delhi, made it clear that he and his friends were not thinking of leaving the party. They would not quit the Janata only if their stay was made impossible, Singh said.

Case Against Sanjay

A bailable warrant for arrest against Sanjay Gandhi was issued by B D Kesari, additional chief judicial magistrate, in the liquor dealers’ detention case. The magistrate ordered that he should be released on bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and two sureties of the like amount. Sanjay Gandhi is an accused along with N D Tiwari, the former UP chief minister, in the case of alleged detention under MISA of foreign liquor dealers who had gone in a writ against the auction of foreign liquor shops during Emergency.

Floods In Bengal

At least 26 people lost their lives and over a million were affected by unprecedented floods in Midnapore, Bankura and Hoogly districts in West Bengal. Army and air force personnel swung into action along with civilians in rescue and relief operations in Midnapore, which is the worst hit in the floods hitherto unknown in human memory.

