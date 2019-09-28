Forty Years Ago, September 28, 1979: Economic Offences

The chief ministers’ conference was divided on the question of the Central and state governments assuming fresh legislative powers to deal with economic offences, as suggested by Prime Minister Charan Singh, in his inaugural speech. Although some states like UP and Karnataka felt that a fresh legislation was called for, most others either opposed the suggestion or were reticent about it. It is possible that having sounded the chief ministers on the need for fresh legislation, the Centre might consider it as a fulfilment of its obligation and go ahead with its proposal for some kind of preventive detention law to curb economic offences.

Advertising

One-day Polls

The consensus at the chief ministers’ conference in New Delhi was against a one-day poll for the Lok Sabha election. The question will, however, be further discussed by the chief election commissioner at a meeting with the state chief secretaries before he takes a final decision. While the CEC has been insisting that polling be completed across the country in a single day, a large number of state governments have felt that it would not be possible for them to make arrangements for a one-day poll. The reason for this is the constraints of resources, particularly of law and order enforcement machinery.

Hindu Succession Act

Socially conscious women and lawyers have come out strongly against the Haryana Bill amending the Hindu Succession Act to debar Hindu women from inheriting property from their parents. The Bill which was passed unanimously by the Assembly, however, has to go to the President for his assent. Lawyers, particularly women lawyers, when questioned on the subject were unanimous in terming the bill as a “retrogressive step,” which amounted to discriminating on the basis of sex. Kapila Hingorani, a Supreme Court lawyer, pointed out that the most terrible repercussion of the Bill would be to strengthen the custom of dowry.