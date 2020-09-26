Forty Years Ago, September 26, 1980: Iran Bombed

Khoramshahr’s fall leaves Abadan virtually defenceless with all highway, railway and sea routes blocked for Iranian reinforcements.

Iraqi warplanes bombed Tehran as Iraq announced the capture of Iran’s main cargo port, Khoramshahr on the fourth day of their undeclared war. Iraq announced that its troops entered the Iranian naval base and a cargo port on Karun river. Iran denied Baghdad’s claims immediately. However, reports talk of the fall of the besieged city following Baghdad radio’s announcement that advancing Iraqi troops seized the railway that connects Khoramshahr and the oil refinery city of Abadan with Tehran 500 km northeast. Khoramshahr’s fall leaves Abadan virtually defenceless with all highway, railway and sea routes blocked for Iranian reinforcements.

Rivals Set Demands

Iraqi vice-premier Tariq Aziz has reaffirmed that his country has no territorial ambitions in Iran. He outlined Iraq’s conditions for ending the four-day-old war. Speaking to reporters after a meeting with French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, Aziz said that Iraq’s conditions were simple: Respect for its integrity over land, good neighbour agreements with Baghdad and other Arab countries, guarantee of non-interference in its internal affairs, and cessation of aggressive postures. Iran has demanded that Iraq vacate its forces from erstwhile peacetime locations and respect its territorial integrity.

Indian Casualties

Seven more Indians have succumbed to the injuries they sustained during the bombings on Basra on September 23, taking the death to 17. The foreign office in New Delhi is still trying to get the names of the deceased.

Press Attacked

Youth Congress workers threw chappals at the offices of Deccan Herald and its sister publication Prajavani, protesting against the publication of what they called “incorrerct news”. They also shouted slogans in front of the office of the Indian Express group.

