Forty years ago, September 25, 1979: ONGC strike

The Oil and Natural Gas Commission strike will cause production loss of Rs 3 crore daily as the workmen and officers of the Bombay High offshore project have decided to join the strikers. Production from the wells in Gujarat has been totally stopped. The employees of ONGC have been on strike to press their demand for effective police protection to life and honour of those working in the Sibsagar district of Assam.

They stopped work following growing incidence of attacks on non-Assamese by some local elements. Production from the Bombay High offshore will be closed from 6 am in pursuance of the decision of the personnel to join the strike.

CPI Rejects Cong (I)

The CPI’s disenchantment with the Congress (I) is total despite the party chairman, S A Dange’s views. The document on electoral tactics now being discussed by the national council lays down that the party should have no truck with Indira Gandhi’s party. It is possible that Dange, who is presiding over the national council session, will try to drive home his point of view. But it is unlikely to make any impact on the majority’s approach.

Sino-US Tactics

The New York Times columnist, James Reston, claimed that possible military aid to Peking is one of the options the administration is weighing if the Soviet Union does not get the Carter administration off the hook on the issue of Soviet combat troops in Cuba. Reston said if Moscow insists on causing Washington trouble in Cuba, Washington will step up its propaganda and its economic appeals to the Communist countries of Eastern Europe, to Ukrainians and other nationalities within the USSR.

If necessary — though the Carter administration does not want to play this card — they will move to increase US trade with China, and in the extremity, even to give more economic, technological and particularly military aid to Peking.