Forty years ago, September 24, 1979: India improves rank

India, despite its problems, emerges in the latest annual report of the World Bank as a country which made solid gains in 1979 although the popular perception is that the Morarji Desai government took the country downhill. For the Indian economy, says the report, fiscal 1979 was another prosperous year. Overall economic growth is tentatively estimated at three to four per cent after seven per cent the year before.

Advertising

Four consecutive years of healthy growth have now occurred accompanied by a significant rise in per capita incomes. Total savings and fixed investments have also increased in relation to income, the report states.

Eye on PSUs

Prime Minister Charan Singh has asked his cabinet colleagues to closely monitor the public sector units and ensure that their profitability improves during the year. In a letter to his colleagues looking after the economy, steel, commerce, industry, transport and shipping ministries, Singh has said that the government is deeply concerned at the poor performance by many state-run units. He also stressed the need of their generating financial surplusses so that the fight against inflation can be more meaningfully carried forward. He urged that every public sector unit should put in extra efforts to improve their production and profitability.

Less Asians in UK

The Tory government appears determined to cut down drastically the number of Asians entitled to come and settle down in the UK as British citizens. A committee report, leaked by a section of the UK press, says that the number of Asian immigrants with British passports should be reduced from 20,000 to 4,000 each year.

This means that those affected by the recommendations would include elderly parents and children over 18 who have not yet been allowed to come here. Husbands and fiancees of British women would also not automatically be allowed in. Restrictions would also be imposed on the labour who come here on yearly permit.